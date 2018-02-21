News

Qatar Airways says some orders may be upgraded to A350-1000 planes

Reuters
Reuters /

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said some A350-900 orders may be upgraded to the Airbus <AIR.PA> A350-1000 range of planes, although it ruled out expanding orders for the Airbus A380 superjumbo for now.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker also told reporters at an event in Toulouse, held to mark Airbus' first delivery of the A350-1000 plane to the Gulf airline, that sanctions imposed on Qatar by some neighboring Arab states would not hinder Qatar Airways' growth.



(Reporting by Alexander CornwellEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander)

