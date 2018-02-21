South Africa's Ramaphosa says land expropriation won't be 'smash and grab'

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday he would not allow "smash and grab" interventions when undertaking land expropriation without compensation, a policy he has promised to pursue to speed up the transfer of land to black people.

Ramaphosa reiterated in a speech to parliament that expropriation of land without compensation should be done in a way that improves food security and agricultural output.

Two decades after the end of apartheid, the ruling African National Congress party is under pressure to redress racial disparities in land ownership where whites own most of the land.



