Britain does not want to undermine the EU after Brexit: Davis

Reuters
Reuters /

VIENNA (Reuters) - Britain does not want to undermine the European Union after it leaves the bloc, instead it wants to become a respectful partner in driving new standards for a changing economy, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

In a speech in Vienna, which Davis called one of the truly global cities, the minister tried to ease concerns in the EU that Britain will use Brexit as a way to deregulate its economy and lower standards to attract new investment.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Andrew MacAskill in London, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

