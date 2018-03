BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pro-government bombardment of the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area near Syria's capital Damascus killed 45 people on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Since the increased bombardment began late on Sunday, about 190 people have been killed and about 850 injured, the Observatory said.





