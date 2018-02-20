News

Latvian PM cannot rule out allegations against central bank governor aimed at discrediting authorities

Reuters
Reuters /

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said on Tuesday that he could not rule out the fact that allegations the head of the central bank had solicited a bribe were an attempt to damage the reputation of the state.

Referring to a complaint by the owners of Norvik Bank that the management of the central bank had broken the law, Kucinskis said that evidence should be handed over to the anti-corruption authorities, adding that such evidence had not been handed over yet.
"At least, at the present time, I can not rule out that the relevant bank statement is to be considered only as an attempt to disrupt the reputation of the Latvian state," Kucinskis said in a statement.
Norvik Bank could not immediately be reached for comment. Central Bank Governor Ilmars Rimsevics denies any wrongdoing.






(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)

