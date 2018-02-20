Simon Morrish suspended by RAD Board

Ballarat trainer Simon Morrish has been suspended for three months and fined after being found guilty of two of three charges relating to the treatment of a horse.

Morrish was on Tuesday suspended until June 1 and fined $500 by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board after the inquiry stemming from the scratching of Show A Star from a race at Flemington on July 8 last year.

The RAD Board found the charge of administering an unknown medication by injection to Show A Star on the day of the race was not proven.

The second charge, on which he was found guilty and suspended, dealt with the injection of an unknown substance at some time on July 8 or in the 'one day prior' to a race.

He was also charged with failing to record the treatment of Meloxicam to Show A Star on July 4.

He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges but guilty to failing to record the treatment of Show A Star which resulted in the fine.