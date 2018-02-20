Efforts ramp up to get Winx to England

A clash between Winx and Enable is the dream of English racing officials who are in Australia to continue the campaign to get the local champion to the northern hemisphere.

Royal Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith, Adam Waterworth, the managing director of sporting at Goodwood and York's chief executive William Derby are in Sydney this week after attending Saturday's Flemington meeting.

Winx is not the only horse they are hoping to entice to England but she is the most famous one.

York holds the Juddmonte International over 10 furlongs (2000m) which all agree would be the defining race for Winx against the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner.

"Over a mile (1600m), Winx would win," Derby said.

"Over a mile-and-a-half it would be Enable.

"At 10 furlongs it would be great to see them both."

A decision whether Winx travels at all will be made after she runs in the Chipping Norton Stakes and George Ryder Stakes during the Sydney autumn carnival.

Her owners and trainer Chris Waller have indicated if she is to travel it would be for more than one race, with her likely first start the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot in June.

The Sussex Stakes at Goodwood is another race which could be on her program, something Waterworth would love to see.

"We follow her," he said.

"We know when she running, we stay up in the middle of the night watching it. The internet means you can follow all the racing all around the world."

While Winx may or may not go, it seems a little more certain Saturday's Group One Lightning Stakes winner Redkirk Warrior has booked a trip for the sprint races at Royal Ascot with Merchant Navy also in the mix.

"I think there's a good chance of us getting Redkirk Warrior," Smith said.

"He's obviously a good straight course horse."

In addition to the Lightning, Redkirk Warrior won last year's Group One Newmarket Handicap and Group Two Bobbie Lewis over the straight Flemington course.