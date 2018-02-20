Rest to boost AFL Giant Cameron

A little more rest and better management of his body should reap rewards for Greater Western Sydney AFL key forward star Jeremy Cameron.

Cameron was the Giants' leading goalkicker in each of their first seven seasons, though he shared the honour last year with Toby Greene and Jon Patton.

After missing the 2017 preliminary final against Richmond through a hamstring injury, he is expected to have his first run of the year in a hit-out against local rival Sydney at Henson Park on Friday.

"Last year, I had a really good pre-season as well but I probably didn't manage the body the best I could and it kind of let me down later in the year," Cameron told AAP at a function announcing the Giants'partnership with Oxanda Education.

"It's good to have a rest every now and then; that's what I've learned.

'I'm a guy that wants to train every single session. I've done that this year.

"But at times the coaches have pulled me aside and said, 'I think you need just to have a rest' and I've been happy to take it."

Cameron will be part of a different looking forward line this year, with Steve Johnson retiring, Devon Smith leaving and Rory Lobb to spend more time in the ruck.

"Last year, we always had one midfielder down there with us, so I think we'll see the same this year," he said.

"We'll have the guys that are permanent down there like Jonny (Patton), myself, Toby (Greene), Matty De Boer, these sorts of guys and 'Llds (Brett Deledio)."

"We've got a lot of people that can go through the forward line.'

Cameron was excited about playing more alongside former Richmond star Deledio, who made just seven appearances in an injury-plagued first season at GWS.

"He's been training well," Cameron said.

"I haven't really played too much with Lids or Griff (Ryan Griffen) over the last couple of years and I'm excited to see them and play alongside those sorts of guys with huge numbers in terms of experience."

GWS are searching for their maiden premiership, though Cameron felt they had what it took to win a flag in each of the last two years when they fell at the preliminary final stage.