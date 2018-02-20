Cats' plans spell Danger for AFL opponents

Geelong plan to exploit Patrick Dangerfield's devastating effect as a one-out marking forward more often this AFL season.

With Gary Ablett's AFL return, Geelong plan to play Patrick Dangerfield (file) in attack more often.

Coach Chris Scott says Gary Ablett's return from Gold Coast should mean they can release Dangerfield from midfield duties.

Dangerfield had two star turns in attack last season, first out of necessity when he injured his foot early in the round-17 match against Hawthorn.

Given the Brownlow Medallist was restricted, the Cats played him deep in attack and it proved a masterstroke.

Dangerfield took eight marks and kicked 5.6 in their three-point win.

He also started deep in attack for their semi-final against Sydney, kicking four first-half goals as the Cats won by 59 points.

"Dangerfield would be a super forward for us full-time, but he does kick a lot of goals as a midfielder, too," Scott told the AFL website.

"I think (Ablett) will allow us to play Pat forward a bit more, in combination with more improvement from Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie, Sam Menegola and Mark Blicavs.

"We've worked really hard to get some depth in our midfield, which gives you a bit more confidence to play Pat, Joel (Selwood) or Gary forward."

Selwood also warned that Ablett looked like a new man after coming back to the Cats.

The two-time Brownlow Medallist is 33 and how he performs will be one of the most-intriguing sub-plots this season.

"The joy I see in his face now is something I haven't seen for a couple of years," Selwood told the 20four website.

"I see him bouncing around the track now and it feels like he's a fresh mid-20s player.

"He has found the love for it again which is really important because, at the age he is, mid-30s, it can be hard work for some.

"I think we can help him produce some games which will just blow people away."