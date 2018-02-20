Mighty Boss to take on older horses again

Caulfield Guineas-winning colt Mighty Boss has taken no harm from his luckless C F Orr Stakes run and is flying ahead of the Group One Futurity Stakes.

Caulfield Guineas winner Mighty Boss (right) will take on older horses in the Futurity Stakes.

That's the assessment of the colt's trainer Mick Price who is preparing to give the three-year-old another opportunity to snare a valuable weight-for-age elite-level win against older horses on Saturday at Caulfield.

Mighty Boss resumed from a spell in the Group One C F Orr (1400m) at Caulfield last Saturday week and was one of several unlucky runners, finishing seventh in a blanket finish.

"He's flying," Price said.

Price opted to work Mighty Boss on the Polytrack at Caulfield on Tuesday morning in company with Group Two-winning stablemate Holy Snow and the trainer was delighted with how the colt had come through the Orr Stakes.

"I wasn't going to run him if he was a bit jaded but he's a tough colt and he can run for sure," Price said.

"He worked super and was squealing with good health.

"And he'll be in the money on Saturday."

Price also has Mighty Boss in line to back up seven days after the Futurity in the Group One Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington against his own age.

"Although if he doesn't have a good week, the Randwick Guineas is the week later," Price said.

"So that gives me that option."

Price has three legitimate Australian Guineas contenders in Mighty Boss, C S Hayes Stakes winner Grunt and Group Two Autumn Stakes winner Holy Snow.

The Futurity Stakes has 13 nominations with Orr Stakes third placegetter Brave Smash the favourite on Tuesday at $4 in an all-in market ahead of acceptances on Wednesday.

Tosen Stardom was at $5.50 with Mighty Boss at $6.

All Too Hard is the most recent three-year-old to win the Futurity in 2013.