Daysee Doom set for comeback in Millie Fox

Daysee Doom returns to the fray for trainer Ron Quinton in the Millie Fox Stakes at Rosehill while stablemate Dixie Blossoms, is edging closer to a comeback.

The two mares have already tussled in two barrier trials and are set for a more significant showdown in the Group One Coolmore Classic next month.

Daysee Doom kicks off her autumn campaign at Group Two level on Saturday over 1300m metres and Dixie Blossoms follows a week later in the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) at Randwick.

Quinton spelled the five-year-olds after the Group One Myer Classic (1600m) at Flemington in October when Dixie Blossoms ran third and Daysee Doom was unplaced,

The Randwick trainer is quick to disregard that run when assessing Daysee Doom's chances first-up, and beyond.

"She drew the outside alley and she was in uncharted waters there because he (Ben Melham) rode her third last. She's never been that far back in her life," Quinton said.

"She got lost, so you put a line through that."

"She seems well. She's very healthy and I'm very happy with her.

"Everything's pointing to her being capable of running a great race."

The former champion jockey began his training career with the backing of the late Millie Fox, making the race even more significant.

Quinton said while the Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill on March 17 was the focus he did not rule out Daysee Doom again stepping up to 1600 metres.

Daysee Doom was second to Dixie Blossoms in the Group Three Angst Stakes (1600m) last October.

"I'd say 1300 to 1500 is probably her trip but she's so tough you can never deny her," he said.