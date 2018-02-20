No confirmation on Russian Games fine

Olympic officials are unwilling to confirm whether a decision on Russians marching under their own flag at the closing ceremony also depends on them paying a $US15 million ($A21 million) dollar fine.

The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended in December and fined over doping practices, with the nation's athletes also only allowed to compete in Pyeongchang as neutrals under the name Olympic Athlete from Russia.

The International Olympic Committee has said the behaviour of Russians at the Games will be one of the criteria to decide whether the ROC will be reinstated for Sunday's closing ceremony and athletes allowed to use the national uniform and flag.

The doping case of Alexandr Krushelnitckii - the mixed doubles bronze medallist allegedly tested positive for the banned subtance meldonium - could affect the decision.

A ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport was expected later on Tuesday.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams would only say "we have clear criteria" and added: "I am not going to give an update every day on whether the fine has been paid."

Adams said the Russians won't have to go through a hearing before an IOC commission makes its recommendation to the executive board on Saturday concerning possible reinstatement.

"We are in regular contact with the OAR and their chef de mission. I don't think there will be a formal hearing," he said.