Beattie can bring NRL together: Meninga

The expected appointment of Peter Beattie as chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission can heal the game's bitter factions, according to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

Peter Beattie (file) is set to become the NRL's most powerful figure at the NRL's AGM on Wednesday.

Beattie is set to become the league's most powerful figure on Wednesday when he replaces departing chairman John Grant on what could be a new-look commission.

That much depends on whether warring NRL clubs can unite in deciding whether to vote for the commission's biggest shake-up since its inception in 2012.

In a move that would result in the eight-person group expanding to 10, clubs would get two representatives while the state bodies Queensland and NSW would also gain a seat at the table.

It is understood Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys and lawyer Glen Selikowitz have already been nominated by the clubs and QRL boss Bruce Hatcher and NSWRL counterpart George Peponis will represent their states.

However it remains to be seen whether all 16 clubs are now willing to tick off on the overhaul, with fears the state bodies will have too much influence.

Clubs reportedly may opt to vote on a secret ballot on Wednesday morning, just hours before the NRL holds its annual general meeting.

Should two clubs vote against reform, the commission remains an eight-person table and the outgoing Grant and Cathy Harris will need to be replaced by independents.

In either case, Meninga believes Beattie could be the panacea to some of the code's failings.

"His obvious strengths are his relationships with people. The game is a bit disjointed at times. There's factions here and factions there," Meninga told AAP.

"He has political nous and he knows the game extremely well but his ability to bring people together and be motivated, heading in the right direction will be his greatest strength."

The Grant era ends after six years as inaugural head. His main achievements include a $1.8 billion broadcast deal and annual club grants worth 30 per cent above the salary cap.

He also oversaw the establishment of the NRL Integrity Unit and more recently helped secure a $2.3 billion commitment from the NSW government for new stadia.

Meninga said Beattie's major battle will be uniting the game's stakeholders.

"He's got a great understanding of rugby league politics but he's a great communicator - that's why he was the leader of a state and why he was involved in politics for a long period," he said.

"The game's in really good shape. The clubs and players, they've got a really good deal to finance their situations, the welfare of players has been well looked after.

"Now it's about having a rugby league focus around our participation rates and talking rugby league, which'll be good for a change."