Banks paid $21.4m compensation in 2017

Australia's five largest banks and financial services institutions last year paid another $21.4 million in compensation to customers who lost out because of poor financial advice.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which reviewed how financial advice firms have dealt with poor performing advisers, says the 2017 payouts mean AMP, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac had paid $51.4 million by December 31.

The review focused on conduct of the five companies' financial advice arms between January 2009 and June 2015, but the payouts do not include CBA's compensation under its own large programs, such as its Open Advice Review Program - which by the middle of 2017 had paid out $29 million.