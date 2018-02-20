Mick Price looks to Sydney with Seabrook

Mick Price has turned his attention towards the Golden Slipper with Seabrook after the promising filly failed to gain a place in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes.

Price has one of the leading contenders, Prairie Fire, in Saturday's $1.5 million Blue Diamond (1200m) at Caulfield but had also been hoping to get Seabrook and High Ratio into the race.

They were too far down the ballot order and missed a spot in the capacity field of 16 plus four emergencies.

Seabrook resumed from a spell for her second career start in the Group Two Blue Diamond Prelude (1100m) for fillies last Saturday week at Caulfield, striking interference near the 250m and being held up for clear running.

She was fourth across the line but jockey Damien Oliver successfully protested against Damian Lane on Lake District Girl, who was third past the post, for interference near the 250m mark.

Oliver was adamant Seabrook should have won the Prelude which would have ensured her a Blue Diamond berth.

Price had considered Seabrook his top Blue Diamond chance but has re-set his sights and plans to start the filly next in the Group Two Reisling Stakes at Randwick on March 10, two weeks before the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

"Seabrook should have won the fillies Prelude," Price said.

"Damien came back in after the race and said not only should the filly have run third, but she should have won.

"Unfortunately you've just got to wear that.

"But she's going to Sydney.

"I don't reckon I've got a chance to trial her but she's going to run in the Reisling."

Price indicated he would give the filly some education galloping in the clockwise direction on the training track at Caulfield before she heads north.

"You can work the reverse way at Caulfield and educate them really well on the inside grass," Price said.

Seabrook, who was fourth on debut in the Inglis Banner at Moonee Valley in October before resuming in the Diamond Prelude, is 66th in the current Golden Slipper ballot.

While disappointed the filly is not in the Blue Diamond, Price says he is pleased with how Prairie Fire has come through his win in Saturday's Talindert Stakes at Flemington.