Henrique trains with Roar for A-League contract

The Slippery Fish is back in the River City but it may be some time before Henrique officially makes an A-League return for Brisbane Roar.

Henrique (R) is back in A-League training with Brisbane but it is not clear when he'll be unleashed.

The 32-year-old earned his colourful moniker during a stellar Roar stint that ended in 2016 after three championships in seven seasons.

Now a free agent, he's back after coach John Aloisi invited him to train with his squad, and the Brazilian-born Australian will do so for the remainder of the season in a bid to earn a 2018-19 contract.

Defender Jade North says he's simply happy to see Henrique back in Brisbane again.

"He looks fit, he's loved by the fans and he's a quality player," he said.

"But (Henrique's return) is something for them to discuss. It's just great to have him around the group again."

The sight of Henrique at training sparked speculation he may join the current campaign.

But Roar managing director David Pourre told News Corp on Tuesday they would not be signing him for this season.

Henrique's Roar highlights included the winning penalty in Brisbane's epic 2011 grand final triumph over Central Coast.

After leaving Brisbane, he's had stints at Adelaide United and in Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, North said the seventh-placed Roar were primed for a move up the ladder against second-placed surprise packets Newcastle Jets in Saturday's Suncorp Stadium clash.

North will line up against the side he led to the 2008 championship.

"It's always good to play against your former clubs and I had great time there," he said.

"It's a fantastic city but I'm in the orange shirt now so I'll do everything I can to win on the weekend."