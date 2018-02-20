Be patient, Roosters fans. It'll be worth the wait.

Be patient, Roosters NRL fans: Johns

That's the message from champion halfback Andrew Johns, who has warned the NRL glamour club's faithful not to expect immediate results from their all-star line-up.

The Roosters have been installed as premiership favourites after the stellar additions of Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco to an already blue-ribbon roster.

Johns is working closely with Cronk and halves partner Luke Keary in his role as a coaching consultant at the club and is predicting big things after an initial teething period.

He said the former Melbourne star's impact is already being felt by the playing group.

"The thing is with Cooper, everything is so controlled. Everything he does in his life, his preparation, the way he trains, the way he plays, it's all controlled," Johns said on Tuesday.

"I can see that when he's there and he's doing ballwork. He knows what he has to do and he's starting to influence the players around him. His kicking game is without peer."

But the eighth Immortal suggested Cronk's combinations with his teammates could take time to develop, particularly with spine players Keary, Tedesco and co-captain Jake Friend.

"Combinations might take a while to form there with the players around him," he said.

"When they do, they're going to be a dangerous team. Be patient, Roosters fans. It may take a while for them to gel but when they do it's going to be a dangerous team."

Cronk's controversial arrival at the Roosters over the summer forced long-time halfback Mitchell Pearce to move to Newcastle, where Johns believes the playmaker will thrive.

Johns said he still keeps in close contact with the incumbent NSW State of Origin No.7.

"He's talking about buying a house up there. He'll have a Novocastrian tattoo on him soon. He's absolutely loving it. There's a real buzz in Newcastle at the moment," Johns said.

"The last couple of years they've had some hard times but they've still had big crowds. Once I think they'll have some real success this year and the buzz up there will just be amazing."