AAP /

MALCOLM TURNBULL'S TRIP TO WASHINGTON

* Aims to build trade connections with every level of US government

ON THE TABLE

* North Korea and regional security

* Economic development, including business tax cuts

OFF THE TABLE

* Refugee swap deal, as it's already going ahead

* Gun control

MEETING

* President Trump at the White House, with joint press conference on Saturday morning (AEDT)

* Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, NSA boss Mike Rogers, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.

* Turnbull to deliver keynote speech at the National Governors' Association

THE DELEGATION

* Four premiers, the two chief ministers and business leaders

* Trade Minister Steve Ciobo, who will meet key trade and economic officials

(SOURCE: Turnbull government)

