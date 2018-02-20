Dogs, Blues scramble to cover absent stars

The Western Bulldogs and Carlton will be without star players this week, with Katie Brennan and Tayla Harris to miss Friday night's key AFLW clash.

The Dogs are hopeful Brennan will be able to return this season from a serious ankle injury, while Blues forward Harris has copped a one-game suspension for striking.

The Whitten Oval match-up has dual-significance for both sides as it has been tagged as the AFLW's inaugural Pride Game, and the winner will also stay in touch with the lead group.

Carlton and the Dogs are two of the five teams with 2-1 records, separated by percentage at the top of the ladder heading into round four.

The Bulldogs are hoping a horror run of injuries is over, with highly rated youngster Daria Bannister, No.1 draft pick Isabel Huntington and Brennan suffering serious injuries over the first three rounds.

"It's obviously devastating for our group and those young players, but we're confident we can fill those spots," Bulldogs star Emma Kearney told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is quite emotional for some of the girls. A few of us have struggled over the past few weeks, but we've really rallied as a group.

"We've connected over those injuries and it just shows the resilience we have."

Harris was suspended for punching Brisbane's Leah Kaslar during the Blues' 22-point loss at Ikon Park.

Her absence at Whitten Oval continues a tough run for Carlton.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, a week after coach Damien Keeping was hospitalised with a mystery illness and star captain Brianna Davey was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

"I think we're all a bit disappointed, but nobody is more disappointed than Tayla," Blues forward Darcy Vescio said.

"You could see how upset she was that she was going to miss a week.

"I don't think there was anything malicious in it, but it's obviously not a great look.

"But we've got plenty of other forwards who can step up."

Keeping is set to return to the coach's box after missing two games with the illness which resulted in him being hospitalised for treatment.