Meyer doubles up for Comm Games tilt

Eight-time world champion Cameron Meyer says there is no reason he can't have his cake and eat it too after earning selection in both the track and road teams for April's Commonwealth Games.

Comm Games champion Stephanie Morton has also represented Australia at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Meyer won three golds on the track at the 2010 Games the last time he competed in both disciplines and says the hard yards earned on the World Tour mean he is ready to double up again.

Part of a 36-strong cycling squad named on Tuesday, the 30-year-old will take his place in the road race on the Gold Coast and is confident of at least winning a spot in the points race at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome.

Reigning team pursuit world champions Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Nicholas Yallouris plus individual pursuit world champion Jordan Kerby and returning three-time world champion Leigh Howard round out a strong track endurance team that could keep Meyer sidelined in his other pet events.

"I'll be busy but I'm ready. I did both in 2010 and it's a hard mix but having done the World Tour on the road I know I can handle the workload," the Perth product told AAP.

"It's a good team, good mix with these young world champions emerging and guys like (2006 Commonwealth Games road race gold medallist) Mat Hayman there who won years ago."

Hayman and Alex Edmondson will fly to the Gold Coast just days after riding Paris-Roubaix in Europe, a race won by Hayman two years ago, to join the men's road team.

Track stars Stephanie Morton, Matthew Glaetzer, Kaarle McCulloch and Annette Edmondson will fill the void left by retired star Anna Meares while 18 riders will make Commonwealth Games in what will be a dress rehearsal for Tokyo's 2020 Games.

"There's a direct focus on Commonwealth and Olympic Games and trying to achieve success on the biggest stage," Meyer said of the upheaval under new Cycling Australia high performance director Simon Jones.

"It's meant a significant shift in resources and that's never going to suit everyone but something had to change and I support it because I want to win gold in Tokyo."

Reigning road national champion Shannon Malseed, triple world championship medallist Katrin Garfoot and Chloe Hosking headline a the women's road team, with Hosking set to become just the third Australian female cyclist to compete in three Games.

Bronze medallists in 2014, dual Olympians and mountain-biking power couple Daniel and Rebecca McConnell will contest the cross-country competition.

The team will vie for 26 gold medals on the track, road and mountains in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast during the April 4-15 event.

Australia will target eight gold on the track alone after managing seven gold among 24 cycling medals in Glasgow and 14 gold in Delhi four years earlier.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES CYCLING TEAM

ROAD: Tiffany Cromwell, Gracie Elvin, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe Hosking, Shannon Malseed*, Sarah Roy*, Mitchell Docker*, Alexander Edmondson, Mathew Hayman, Cameron Meyer, Callum Scotson*, Steele Von Hoff*

MTB: Daniel McConnell, Rebecca McConnell

TRACK: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker*, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly*, Rebecca Wiasak*, Leigh Howard*, Jordan Kerby*, Cameron Meyer, Kelland O'Brien*, Alexander Porter*, Samuel Welsford*, Nicholas Yallouris*, Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton, Patrick Constable*, Matthew Glaetzer, Nathan Hart, Jacob Schmid*

PARA TRACK: Jessica Gallagher*/Madison Janssen* (pilot), Bradley Henderson*/Thomas Clarke (pilot)

* Commonwealth Games debutant