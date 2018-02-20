Trump on Twitter (Feb 19) - President's Day, Russian meddling

News

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Have a great, but very reflective, President's Day! [0852 EST]
- Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn't he do something about Russian meddling? [1455 EST]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

