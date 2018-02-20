Macqueen's concern over new rugby laws

World Cup-winning Wallabies coach Rod Macqueen has warned new law amendments for the breakdown could risk making rugby union resemble unlimited tackle rugby league.

The new rules, already in force in the northern hemisphere, will be in evidence when Australia's teams begin their Super Rugby campaigns this week and will also be enforced when the Wallabies contest the Rugby Championship.

Macqueen cited the recent Six Nations Test between Ireland and Wales as an example of how the amendments could change the way the game is played by reducing the contest for possession at the breakdown.

Late in the game Ireland put together a massive 41 phases of possession to get five-eighth Jonathan Sexton into a position to kick a match-winning field goal.

"One of the things we saw was 41 phases the other day," Macqueen said. "It is scary to start seeing 41 phases.

"I wonder whether under the previous interpretation of the law whether that would have happened."

Six amendments, including changes to the scrum, have been introduced in an effort to make the game simpler to play and referee, but it's the ones relating to the breakdown that concern Macqueen.

The tackler, who must still get up before playing the ball, now also has to return to their side of the tackle "gate".

Players on their feet may use their hands to pick up the ball at the ruck as long as this is immediate, but as soon as an opposition player arrives hands can no longer be used.

As a result, the amendments have the potential to reduce the contest for possession at the breakdown, encouraging teams to try to hold onto the ball for longer periods of time.

Asked whether he thought the law amendments could make rugby look like unlimited tackle rugby league, Macqueen said: "That is a concern because rugby is a contest for possession and a game for all shapes and sizes.

"You don't want to take away the contest for possession too much."

Macqueen said it would take time to understand all the ramifications of the amendments, but the coaches and players who adapted to them the best would have a competitive advantage.

"We have to see what the consequences of the laws are over a period of time," Macqueen said. "It's probably early days to see where it is going. You won't see the ramifications of the changes until you see how the coaches and the players react to it and the referees.

"I'm sure they (the coaches) will know it, but whoever gets onto it and understands it and starts training for it will have an advantage."

Macqueen said there were too many laws governing the breakdown, which was the biggest issue in the game.

"At any one time either side can be breaking those laws," Macqueen said. "Unfortunately, it is the interpretation of the referee as to which one he actually picks on.

"They are now basically directing the referees which way to go."