Blues AFLW star cops ban, won't play Dogs

Carlton will be without star forward Tayla Harris in the AFLW this week after she accepted a one-game ban for striking.

Harris will miss Friday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs after she was suspended for punching the Brisbane Lions' Leah Kaslar during the Blues' 22-point loss at Ikon Park.

Her absence at Whitten Oval continues a tough run for Carlton.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, a week after coach Damien Keeping was hospitalised with a mystery illness and star captain Brianna Davey was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Carlton and the Dogs are two of the five sides with 2-1 records, separated by percentage at the top of the ladder heading into round four.

The tribunal will not sit on Tuesday night after all other players, including Adelaide's Dayna Cox and Collingwood's Sophie Casey, who took one-match bans, accepted their penalties.

Casey was charged with striking Greater Western Sydney's Cora Staunton after her raised elbow left her opponent with a suspected broken nose.

Cox was charged with striking Emma Kearney during the Crows' breakthrough win over the Dogs at Norwood Oval.

She accepted a reprimand for striking Ellie Blackburn, with teammate Jenna McCormick, Fremantle's Kara Donnellan and Ashlee Atkins and Carlton's Katie Loynes also taking reprimands.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian reviewed the three nights of AFLX action and found no reportable offences.