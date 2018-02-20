'Fierce' BBL behind Australia's T20 rise

Fierce competition in BBL is behind Australia's rapid rise up the international T20 ranks and potential capture of the No.1 spot, all-rounder Ashton Agar says.
Australia were ranked seventh among T20 nations earlier this month but will become No.1 by beating New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.
Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell and the BBL's leading run-scorer D'Arcy Short have been among the players to translate stand-out BBL form into match-winning performances during the recent T20I tri-series.
Both have scored more than 200 runs in four appearances in the international series.
Agar said a group of his teammates had been picked at the top of their form that had been developed in a "pretty fierce" competition.
"Playing against some of the world's best players and then coming over here with that momentum has made a big difference," he told RSN on Tuesday.