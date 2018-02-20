Federal Labor makes Tas abortion pledge

A federal Labor government would fund a public abortion clinic in Tasmania so women wouldn't have to travel interstate for surgical terminations.

Labor on Tuesday pledged $1 million to build a stand-alone reproductive health hub, after one of the state's abortion clinics recently closed.

Deputy Labor Leader Tanya Plibersek said Tasmania's premier had neglected women.

"Will Hodgman and his government have been spectacularly ineffective in ensuring that this vital service is available for Tasmanian women," she said in Hobart alongside state opposition leader Rebecca White.

However, the funding is contingent on Labor being in power at federal level.

State Labor has already pledged to fund surgical abortions through the public system if elected in majority.

Tasmanians go to the polls on March 3 with a close result predicted.

The state's incumbent Liberal government accused Labor of politicising a sensitive issue and failing to properly cost the proposed hub.

"It is wrong to assert that Tasmanian women have to fly interstate, when the fact is that there are now two surgical abortion providers in Tasmania," Health Minister Michael Ferguson said in a statement.

The hub would "benefit" up to 250 women a year, according to Labor.

Women's health groups have said Tasmanian women may be forced to fly to Victoria for abortion services after a Hobart abortion clinic closed late last year.

The Liberal government has offered assistance for women wanting to travel to the mainland for abortions.