APN Outdoor FY profit falls on costs rise

APN Outdoor's full-year profit has fallen nine per cent to $44 million due to costs, including those associated with an aborted merger and a payout for its retiring chief executive.

The outdoor advertiser recorded $3.4 million in costs against its planned merger with rival oOh!media - which was scrapped due to regulatory concerns - and $1.7 million associated with the exit of Richard Herring, who will receive monthly payments until August.

But underlying profit for the 12 months to December 31 rose 1.6 per cent to $50 million and new chief executive James Warburton says the result was "a credible outcome in a challenging environment".

