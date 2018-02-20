Defiant Barnaby's fighting words on future

BARNABY JOYCE ISN'T FOR TURNING

* "I've been in heaps of fights in my political life, this is another one, in any person's political career you aren't created by the times in your favour, you're tempered by the times of adversity. That's how politics works - you rise to deal with it" - Fairfax Media, Feb 20.

* "I am humbled by the support in my electorate and in the community. People are starting to see this as a witch hunt. I'm not going anywhere, I never would." - Fairfax Media, Feb 20.

* "My colleagues support me. We have a job to do" - Canberra doorstop, Feb 16.

* "I am quite supported obviously by my electorate and my electorate is the catalyst for getting back to my job at the last by-election." - Canberra doorstop, Feb 16.

* "This has been a searing personal experience for Natalie, our daughters and for Vikki (Campion) - criticise me if you wish but please have some regard for them" - Statement, Feb 13.

MALCOLM TURNBULL ON JOYCE'S FUTURE

* "I don't know (if he still commands the support of the party room). He says he does and others have said he does, but these are all matters in the gift of the National Party room" - 3AW radio, Feb 19.

* "Barnaby Joyce has my confidence as Deputy Prime Minister. He is the leader of the National Party" - Doorstop, Feb 16

* "He has to consider his own position obviously" - Doorstop, Feb 15