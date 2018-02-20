News

Boxer Groves confident of shoulder injury recovery

AFP /

London (AFP) - George Groves vowed to be fit for May's World Boxing Super Series final despite dislocating his shoulder in Saturday's semi-final victory over Chris Eubank Jr.

"I'm a fast healer. I broke my jaw in May and I was back training soon after. I have fought two times since then," said Groves, whose shoulder popped out during the final round of a unanimous points victory over pre-fight betting favourite Eubank.

"I keep myself in shape, I live a clean life and it all aids to recovery time. The final is fast approaching and that is exciting for me so my body will re-heal fast. I'm in a confident frame of mind."

Groves also defended his World Boxing Organisation super-middleweight belt against his domestic rival and is scheduled to face either fellow Englishman Callum Smith or Germany's Juergen Braehmer in the WBSS final.

But the 29-year-old faces a race against time to be fit.

"I will get a few more scans and see a specialist and we will look to see what the recovery time is. I have no pain now, I'm sure that is a good sign," added Groves.

Smith and former European light-heavyweight champion Braehmer meet in Nuremberg on Saturday.

