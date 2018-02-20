News

Japan's Sony Corp to form alliance to build taxi-hailing system: Nikkei

Reuters
Reuters

(Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp plans to form a joint venture to develop an artificial intelligence-based taxi-hailing system in Japan, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday.

Partners for the joint venture include Daiwa Motor Transportation, Hinomaru Kotsu, Kokusai Motorcars, Green Cab and the Checker Cab group to build the platform, it said.
Japanese companies have been aiming to roll out ride-hailing services amid a global battle to control the technology increasingly central to urban transport, the latest being a venture between China's Didi Chuxing and SoftBank Group Corp.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

