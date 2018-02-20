Marseille (AFP) - A French appeals court acquitted former Australia international prop Salesi Ma'afu of a conviction for assault, his lawyer said on Monday.

Ex-Wallaby Ma'afu acquitted of parking spot assault

The former Wallaby, now 34, was convicted of assault over a parking space dispute in November 2015, after which he was released by French Top 14 giants Toulon.

Ma'afu never spent time in prison as his four-month sentence was suspended.

From Toulon, the 20-time capped Wallaby went to Cardiff Blues and then Gloucester before joining French second-division outfit Narbonne this season.

Ma'afu was originally convicted of having driven his car into someone, who was subsequently signed off work for eight days, during an argument over the parking space, and of striking another person who tried to intervene.

The former Brumbies, Western Force and Northampton front row forward denied the accusations.