Earnings downgrade hits Vocus shares

Shares in Vocus Group have hit a four month low after the telco held off paying its half-year dividend and downgraded its annual earnings guidance.

The owner of the iPrimus and dodo brands made a net profit of $37.3 million in the six months to December, down 21 per cent from a year earlier, and said the second half of the financial year is set to be more volatile, due to ongoing challenges in the consumer broadband market.

Vocus still expects to generate revenue of up to $2 billion in the full year, but is now forecasting annual underlying earnings of between $365 million and $380 million, down from its previous forecast range of $370 million to $390 million.

The downgrade primarily relates higher subscriber acquisition costs due to the company's focus on higher quality digital channels, and the impact of fewer than expected customers signing up for its electricity and gas plans.

Vocus has forecast a full year underlying profit of between $125 million and $135 million, down from its previous guidance range of $140 million to $150 million.

The company also announced it would not pay an interim dividend in light of the competing demands and opportunities for capital investment across the business, and the board's focus on reducing debt.

The board will review future dividend payments in line with the growth of the business, taking into account the capital requirements and infrastructure opportunities available, Vocus said.

Its shares dropped 30 cents, or 10.5 per cent, to $2.57, their lowest level since October.

