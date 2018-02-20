Immobile goals secure Lazio's Serie A win

Ciro Immobile boosted his bid for Serie A's top goalscorer award with another two goals as Lazio beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-0.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile was back on the score sheet against Verona after a barren spell in Serie A.

Immobile, who won the prize with Torino in 2014, took his tally to 22 for the season, four more than closest challenger Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan.

Lazio ended a three-match losing run and moved up to fourth spot on 49 points, a point above fifth-placed Inter Milan and one behind Roma.

Napoli lead Serie A on 66 points, one ahead of champions Juventus.

Immobile had been off form since returning from injury at the end of January and missed two chances in the opening 10 minutes.

Lazio were dominant but wasted opportunities with Luis Alberto hitting the crossbar in the 33rd minute.

Immobile eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th, at his sixth attempt, running onto Luis Alberto's through ball and drilling it into the bottom corner.

It was his first goal since scoring he scored four on January 6 at Spal, and he doubled his tally five minutes later.

Immobile cut the ball across to Senad Lulic, who drew a great stop from Verona goalkeeper Nicolas, but the Italy forward headed in the rebound.

Verona remain second last and in the three-team drop zone, five points from safety.