Temple & Webster narrows its HY loss

Online furniture and homewares retailer Temple & Webster has dramatically reduced its half-year loss and forecast a return to full-year profit in 2018/19.

The company made a $890,000 loss for the six months to December 31, an improvement on its $5.4 million loss a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.2 per cent to $34.4 million while its earnings loss, excluding restructuring costs, improved by nearly 84 per cent - from $4.9 million a year ago to $800,000.

Chief executive Mark Coulter said he was confident of reaching profitability during 2018, and delivering the company's first full-year profit in 2019.

"All acquisitions have been successfully integrated and we have improved the economics of the business across the board while retaining our revenue base and online market leadership," Mr Coulter told investors on Tuesday.

"We have a strong platform for growth which is our focus."

He said solid growth has continued into the second half with revenue up 21 per cent during January 1 to February 15 compared to the same period a year ago.

The company, which floated on the ASX in December 2015, has increased its gross margins by rolling out more of its private labels, made better buying decisions that resulted in fewer clearances, and significantly reduced its operating costs during the first half.

Wages costs were 17 per cent lower due to offshoring jobs, and advertising and marketing costs have been slashed by 13 per cent compared to prior corresponding period.

Temple & Webster shares were up 10 per cent, or five cents, to 55 cents at 1020 AEDT.

The company sells about 130,000 furniture and homewares products online, and had a rocky first year as a listed company, with big advertising spending partly to blame for a net loss of $44.4 million in the 2015/16 year.

