Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

APO - APN OUTDOORS - down 17 cents, or 3.8 per cent, at $4.35

APN Outdoor's full-year profit dropped nine per cent to $44 million due to costs, including those associated with an aborted merger and a payout for its retiring chief executive.

GFY - GODFREYS - down two cents, or 6.3 per cent, at 30 cents

Godfreys Group slid to a $59 million half-year loss, and the vacuum cleaner retailer's new chief executive has pledged to turn around the business's declining fortunes.

GXL - GREENCROSS - down 23 cents, or 3.8 per cent, at $5.92

Greencross lifted its first-half profit 5.9 per cent to $23.2 million due to strong performances from the pet care retailer and vet services provider's shops, in-store clinics and emergency hospitals.

MND - MONADELPHOUS - up 37 cents, or 2.1 per cent, at $18.32

The engineering services firm posted a 32 per cent increase in half-year profit to $37.6 million due to revenue growth in its core operations in the energy and resources sectors.

OSH - OIL SEARCH - down 4 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $7.55

Oil Search more than tripled full-year net profit to $US302.1million due to stronger oil prices and a lower tax rate in Papua New Guinea.

SWM - SEVEN WEST MEDIA - up 9.5 cents, or 18.6 per cent, at 60.5 cents

Seven West Media's first-half profit jumped to $100.7 million, and the broadcaster has temporarily suspended its dividend and increased its cost saving targets.

SUL - SUPER RETAIL GROUP - down $1.19, or 14.5 per cent, at $7.03

The sports and auto retailer announced weak first-half results and a surprise $135 million takeover of New Zealand outdoor brand Macpac.

VOC - VOCUS GROUP - down 30 cents, or 10.5 per cent, at $2.57

Vocus Group lowered its earnings guidance for the full financial year after its half-year profit fell 21 per cent.

VRT - VIRTUS HEALTH - up 28 cents, or 5.3 per cent, at $5.55

The fertility clinic owner lifted its first-half profit by 13 per cent and expects its volumes in Australia to pick up as the impact of a rival's entrance into the Queensland market subsides.