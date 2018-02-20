Aust shares look set to open 0.6% lower

The Australian share market looks set to open firmly in the red without any lead from Wall Street and only a negative one from Europe and Britain.

The Australian share market is set for a deep red start to the trading day.

At 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, the share price futures index was down 36 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 5,867.

With US and most Asian markets closed for public holidays, the only leads available for the local bourse are from Europe and London - and they were firmly down.

London's FTSE100 closed 0.64 per cent lower and Germany's DAX lost 0.53 per cent.

Locally, in economic news on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting, while RBA assistant governor (Financial System) Michele Bullock is scheduled to speak at the Responsible Lending and Borrowing Summit in Sydney.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission's enforcement and compliance policy update 2018 is expected, as is the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence weekly survey.

In equities news, Vocus Group, Super Retail Group, Seven West Media, Virtus Health, Greencross and Oil Search are among the companies expected to release earnings reports.

The Australian market on Monday closed higher with most sectors posting gains, led by health care companies, big banks and industrial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 37.6 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 5,941.6 points while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 39.2 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 6,044 points.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has fallen a little against its US counterpart which saw a small rebound overnight off Friday's fresh three-year low.

The local currency was trading at 79.11 US cents at 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, from 79.17 on Monday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 79.11 US cents, from 79.17 on Monday

* 84.30 Japanese yen, from 84.32 yen

* 63.77 euro cents, from 63.80 euro cents

* 56.50 British pence, from 56.48 pence

* 107.34 NZ cents, from 107.18 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,345.70 per fine ounce, from $US1,346.47 per fine ounce on Monday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.0176pct, unchanged

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.8328pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.105 (implying a yield of 2.895pct), from 97.115 (implying a yield of 2.885pct) on Monday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.83 (2.17pct), from 97.84 (2.16pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)