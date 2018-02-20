International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street was closed on Monday.

LONDON: British shares have lost some ground as weak results from Reckitt Benckiser underlined the murky growth outlook for big consumer goods makers and public holidays in the US and China slowed European markets.

The UK's top share index the FTSE100 closed down 0.64 per cent at 7,247.66 points, a decline broadly in line with other European bourses.

Reckitt fell the most, down 7.5 per cent as the group missed 2017 profit estimates and tough trading conditions and rising commodity costs hit its outlook.

Another factor weighing on Reckitt's shares was the heightened expectation of it buying the consumer health business being sold by Pfizer, which could dilute shareholders through an equity capital increase.

Also, the release of UK house price data focused analyst attention on one area of the British stock market which has been underperforming this year - housebuilders - with some saying the Rightmove House Price Index showed that house price growth was slowing.

European markets had opened positive, setting up the MSCI world index for its sixth day of gains but, by afternoon, the pan-European STOXX index had slipped over half a per cent.

Europe's STOXX 600 ended the session near its day's lows, with almost every sector, bar oil & gas, in negative territory.

Germany's DAX closed 0.53 per cent lower at 12,385.60.

TOKYO: Most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year, but Tokyo outperformed, gaining almost two per cent.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.97 per to end its session at 22,149.21.

WELLINGTON: The NZX50 Index declined 0.1 per cent, to 8115.25.