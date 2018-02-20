Three bodies pulled from burnt-out house after 'suspicious' fire

News

Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Fire crews were called to the home in the suburb of Bonner at 8.30am on Monday morning.

Initially, it was ruled no one had been injured in the blaze, but during a search of the property around midday, the bodies of one adult and two children were discovered.

Authorities suspect the fire may have been deliberately lit. Source: 7 News

Police suspect arson and spent Monday night guarding the burned ruins of the home in Bonner.

Coppin Street remains a crime scene after the badly-burned bodies, whose identities have not been confirmed, were discovered inside.

A forensics team will conduct further investigations on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Three bodies have been discovered in a Canberra home. Source: Channel 7

