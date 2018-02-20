Man questioned over deadly ACT house fire

A man has been questioned by police and released without charge over a deliberately lit Canberra house fire which killed three people.

Investigators are yet to formally identify the three victims, whose badly burned bodies were discovered in the home on Monday morning.

Neighbours have told the Nine Network a mother lived at the Bonner property and that her two children visited on weekends.

ACT Police have confirmed a man assisted with their inquiries on Monday before being released.

"No person has been charged in relation to this incident," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Forensic investigators returned to the scene on Tuesday, confirming the use of accelerants and identifying a number of different starting points for the fire.

"The indications are that it's been deliberately lit," Criminal Investigations Superintendent Scott Moller told reporters.

He was unable to confirm on Tuesday whether the victims were adults or children, or where in the home the bodies were discovered.

Supt Moller would not comment on whether someone in the home could have started the fire.

"There's a number of inquiries that we're following and leads that we're following," he said.

"This investigation is complex, it's going to be a significant investigation for us and it will be ongoing for some time, and we'll be following every lead that we can."