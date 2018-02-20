News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Syrian Kurdish YPG denies deal for army to enter Afrin

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia denied on Monday agreeing a deal with Damascus for the Syrian army to enter the Afrin region to help repel a Turkish offensive.

"There is no agreement. There is only a call from us for the Syrian army to come in and protect the borders," YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud told Reuters by phone.
Turkey said it would confront Syrian government forces if they entered Syria's Afrin, where it launched an offensive last month against Kurdish forces controlling the area.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)

Back To Top