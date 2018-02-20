Paris (AFP) - Outspoken Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal will face a European rugby disciplinary hearing after blasting authorities over their "morality" in the wake of Mathieu Bastareaud's citing for using a homophobic slur.

Toulon chief to face hearing over 'whipping' smear

"Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the President of RC Toulon, Mourad Boudjellal," said European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

The European club rugby governing body decided to ban Frenchman Bastareaud for three weeks after he was heard insulting Treviso's Sebastian Negri while playing for Toulon in the European Champions Cup last month.

Boudjellal responded to the initial charge by blasting the EPCR for puritan hypocrisy.

"What I'm worried about is the mormon side of the EPCR with its Welsh and Irish (administrators)," the comic book magnate had told rugby website rugbyrama.fr.

"They're people who sell morality even though they don't possess any.

"The same who have ministers who get whipped in private but portray themselves as 'clean' in public."

EPCR had opened an investigation into Boudjellal's outburst on January 16.

No date has yet been announced for Boudjellal's hearing.