Turkey says operation in Syria's Afrin to continue, warns Damascus on intervention

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin will continue as planned, the government's spokesman said on Monday, warning that Syrian government forces would give a green light to dividing the country if they also entered the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag made the comments at a news conference following a cabinet meeting.
Turkey launched its operation in the northwest Syrian region, targeting the YPG Kurdish militia, last month.


(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)

