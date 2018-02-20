Germany to play World Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia

Berlin (AFP) - Defending champions Germany will play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup warm-up match on June 8, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed on Monday.

The World Cup in Russia kicks off in Moscow on June 14 and holders Germany will play two friendlies before flying out to the tournament.

After facing Austria away in Klagenfurt on June 2, Germany will then host fellow World Cup participants Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen six days later.

Joachim Loew's Germany also have a pair of glamour friendlies lined up next month, first against Spain in Duesseldorf on March 23 and then Brazil in Berlin four days later.

The match at Berlin's iconic Olympic Stadium will be the first time the teams have met since Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Germany start their Russia 2018 campaign against Mexico in Moscow on June 17, then also face Sweden and South Korea in Group F.