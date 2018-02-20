News

Turkey's Erdogan, Iran's Rouhani discussed developments in Syria: Turkish source

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed recent developments in Syria's rebel-held town of Idlib and the Afrin region in a phone call on Monday, a source in Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders also discussed Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorist elements, the source said.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

