Wales trio get all-clear for Ireland Six Nations clash

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau have all returned to training for Wales ahead of their Six Nations clash against Ireland on Saturday.

Victory for Wales would end Ireland's Grand Slam hopes and keep alive their own title chances, while an Irish win would increase the likelihood of a championship showdown against England at Twickenham on March 17.

Halfpenny, Biggar and Faletau all missed the 12-6 defeat to England at Twickenham, which came after Wales opened their Six Nations account with a thumping 34-7 success against Scotland.

George North, a second-half replacement at Twickenham, and Liam Williams are also fit to travel to Dublin.

"Everybody has been given the green light and we've got a few boys who are happy they scored at the weekend (in club rugby)," Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde told WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) TV.

"There were a couple of wins and some good performances so it's great to have everybody back with a spring in their step.

"It's nice to have a few selection headaches and plenty of players to choose from.

"There's a competitive edge to training and there will be a few tough calls I'm sure, but we're looking forward to those discussions."

Full-back Halfpenny, who scored two tries against Scotland, missed the Twickenham defeat after picking up a foot injury.

Outside-half Biggar suffered a shoulder injury playing for Ospreys in the Champions Cup last month and number eight Faletau has battled back after damaging knee ligaments.

North and Williams proved their fitness in try-scoring shows for Northampton and Saracens at the weekend.

Winger Josh Adams, who has started the opening two games, also crossed for Worcester.

"The fact we've been there before and had success is something we can draw on," McBryde said.

"But every Six Nations is different, with different players and different circumstances. It's a must-win game for us.

"We just need to find some of the finer details to make sure that ball is being delivered on a plate for our backs."

Ireland currently top the table on points difference from England after winning their opening two games against France and Italy.