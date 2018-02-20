Eden Park in spotlight ahead of T20 final

Its suitability as an international venue is an open question but stand-in captain David Warner has praised Eden Park ahead of Australia's Twenty20 tri-series final against New Zealand.

Aaron Finch and Alex Carey helped Australia to a record-breaking 5-245 at Eden Park last week.

The postage stamp-sized Auckland ground remains the subject of debate after Australia scored 245 in a record run chase to beat the Black Caps by five wickets on Friday night.

International Cricket Council regulations state that boundaries should be at least 59.43 metres from the centre of the pitch.

The straight boundaries at Eden Park - which earned international status before those regulations were introduced - are thought to measure between 45 and 55 metres.

They proved to be a major factor on Friday night with the two sides combining for 32 sixes across 38.5 overs.

But speaking ahead of Wednesday night's final at the same venue, Warner said he loved playing cricket at the iconic rugby ground.

"You come here to Eden Park and know the history of the ground, (with) the Wallabies and our own performances here," Warner said on Tuesday.

"I just love playing here. It's fantastic. The crowd's always upbeat. It's just great energy and great vibes around here.

"You go out there giving your best and trying to win every game that you possibly can but there's none better than when you come here and you win like the other night."

Australian spinner Ashton Agar described the ground as unlike anything he had experienced in international cricket.

"You just look at how short it is straight - you're on the ring and you feel like you're on the fence," he said.

"It's a really unique ground and things are going to happen differently here."

The pitch prepared for last Friday's game will again be used in the final, potentially giving the spinners a little extra to work with.

But with both sides boasting a wealth of powerful strikers, there is every chance of another runfest.

"I think you've just got to look at history and how many great games of cricket we've had at Eden Park," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.

"Not all of them have been 244 in a T20. We've had that many different games here - a couple of Chappell-Hadlee games here in recent times, obviously the World Cup.

"Every game's different. It's a great cricketing venue."