Tas leaders clash on pokies in debate

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman and Labor Opposition Leader Rebecca White have traded barbs over the future of poker machines in the state as debate intensifies ahead of a looming election.

The debate on Tuesday night at Launceston's Country Club, hosted by The Examiner newspaper, gave the pair a chance to push their case prior to a March 3 poll.

Labor has previously pledged to remove poker machines from the state's pubs and clubs by 2023 if elected.

"We're putting the welfare of people first," Ms White told the audience of more than 250.

But Mr Hodgman hit back, saying Labor's plan wouldn't stop people from gambling at one of the state's two casinos, including the debate venue.

"If people are truly concerned about problem gambling, it would be perfectly possible for any person with such a problem to simply come into this place and play the gaming machines" he said.

"Labor's policy won't stop that problem. It will cost jobs, industry tell us."

The Liberal government plans to keep poker machines in Tasmanian pubs and clubs until at least 2043.

"The jobs argument fails to acknowledge that the money would be better spent in communities," Ms White retorted, arguing Labor's policy was based on evidence.

The pair also locked horns on health funding, with Mr Hodgman accusing Ms White of front-ending her $560 million health package.

"Labor's record show that they will take the budget back into deficit," he said.