Erdogan says Syrian government to face consequences if deal with YPG reached: CNN Turk

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syria's government will face consequences if it reaches an agreement with the Kurdish YPG militia against Turkey's military operation, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday.

Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said Erdogan told Putin that Turkey's offensive, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, would continue as planned.
A source in Erdogan's office had said the two leaders had held a phone call earlier on Monday, discussing recent developments in Syria's Idlib and Afrin. [nA4N1N7026]

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

