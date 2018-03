PARIS (Reuters) - An avalanche swept away two skiers, a man and his 11-year old daughter, who took a closed path in the French Alps on Sunday.

The avalanche happened in Val d'Isere area at an altitude of 3,000 meters, Cecile Ferrando, a spokeswoman for the tourist center at the ski station, told BFMTV.

The two skiers were part of a larger group, she added.



