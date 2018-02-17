Golf-Woods misses cut at Riviera after eight bogeys

Feb 16 (Reuters) - A struggling Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the Genesis Open in California on Friday as he shot eight bogeys in a round of five-over-par 76.

The disappointing play left the 14-times major champion at six-over 148, four strokes over the projected cut of +2.

Britain's Graeme McDowell and American Patrick Cantlay shared the clubhouse lead at seven-under 135.

Northern Ireland's McDowell shot a five-under 66, while Cantlay posted a 69.

Bad light forced play to be abandoned with about 20 players still to finish their second rounds. They will return on Saturday to finish.

Still troubled by his driving and putting, Woods made only three birdies during his second round and had more bogeys than scores of par.

Despite his problems, the former world number one committed to play in next week's Honda Classic in Florida, marking the first time in three years he has entered tournaments on back-to-back weeks.