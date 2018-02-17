Football: Venancio has nothing to prove in FA Cup clash against Carvalhal

London (AFP) - Sheffield Wednesday defender Frederico Venancio has said he will no have extra motivation when he faces former manager Carlos Carvalhal in an FA Cup tie against Swansea on Saturday.

Portuguese boss Carvalhal is making his first return to Hillsborough since leaving second-tier Wednesday by mutual consent on Christmas Eve after two unsuccessful play-off campaigns with the Yorkshire club.

Just four days later he took charge of Premier League strugglers Swansea.

Although he signed compatriot Venancio in pre-season, Carvalhal did not play him until what turned out to be his final game, a 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

Since then, new Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has played the centre-back 10 times.

Venancio, though, does not hold a grudge, saying of Carvalhal: "He was the one who brought me here and I am thankful for that.

"I understand I didn't play because I needed some months to adapt to a different culture. I am not upset because of that.

"In the end my first game in the first team was with him in charge.

"I am not negative against him, it is more the opposite -- I am really positive."

Venancio, on loan from Vitoria Setubal, added: "It is not going to be special because Carlos is coming back to Hillsborough. We will react normally and be there 100 per cent to win the game."

Carvalhal has overseen an impressive transformation in the fortunes of Welsh club Swansea with six wins, including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, and only one defeat in 11 matches.

He has made it clear that Premier League survival is his priority but the Cup still matters to Luhukay.

"We can also think 'OK, Tuesday, Millwall, which is more important?'. Your dream as a player, and also as a coach, is to play at Wembley in front of 90,000 people," he explained.

"There is a long way to go but when you get a chance to get to the last eight then you are close to the final."